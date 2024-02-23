Rathbones Group PLC Buys 13,176 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.62 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 31.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.
Invesco Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
