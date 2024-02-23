Rathbones Group PLC Buys 61 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,532,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $213.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.43. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $216.49.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

