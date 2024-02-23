Rathbones Group PLC Buys 915 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $133.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.87%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

