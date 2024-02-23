Rathbones Group PLC Buys New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after buying an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,976,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. UBS Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

NYSE IQV opened at $247.33 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

