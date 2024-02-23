Rathbones Group PLC Buys New Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,271,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,167,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.4 %

TROW opened at $110.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.88. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

