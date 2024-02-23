Rathbones Group PLC Buys Shares of 32,180 Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,251 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,476,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,811,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,440,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

PXH opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

