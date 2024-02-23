Rathbones Group PLC Buys Shares of 6,483 Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,483 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after buying an additional 109,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after buying an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,297,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,924,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

