Rathbones Group PLC Buys Shares of 9,665 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

