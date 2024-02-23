Rathbones Group PLC Grows Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

ICLN stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

