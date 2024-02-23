Rathbones Group PLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. United Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $191.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

