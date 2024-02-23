Rathbones Group PLC Has $430,000 Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. TheStreet downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.84%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

