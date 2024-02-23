Rathbones Group PLC Has $557,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

