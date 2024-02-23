Rathbones Group PLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

