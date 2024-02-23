Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,007 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $179,317,000 after buying an additional 168,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $50,254,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,815,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $170.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.00 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,209,123 shares of company stock worth $172,223,354. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

View Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.