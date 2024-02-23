Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.6 %

WY stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 66.09%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

