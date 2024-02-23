Rathbones Group PLC Invests $405,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after acquiring an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $160.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.52.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

