Rathbones Group PLC Invests $519,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,301,077 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 624,059 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

