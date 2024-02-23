Rathbones Group PLC Invests $530,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

