Rathbones Group PLC Invests $546,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $298,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 21.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 24.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

