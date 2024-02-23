Rathbones Group PLC Invests $548,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $167.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $173.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

