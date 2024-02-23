Rathbones Group PLC Invests $626,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

