Rathbones Group PLC Invests $698,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

