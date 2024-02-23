Rathbones Group PLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

