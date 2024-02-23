Rathbones Group PLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $339.31 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $339.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.18 and a 200-day moving average of $296.19.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

