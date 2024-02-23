Rathbones Group PLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,652 shares of company stock worth $30,907,722 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Zscaler Price Performance
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.34.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
