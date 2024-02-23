Rathbones Group PLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,359 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 10.3 %

NYSE PWR opened at $232.93 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $235.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

