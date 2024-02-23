Rathbones Group PLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $26.04 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier bought 7,700 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $869,797. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

