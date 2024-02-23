Rathbones Group PLC Makes New Investment in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 47,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,084.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 874,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,136,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 773,398 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,168,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after buying an additional 671,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,379,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,287,000 after acquiring an additional 548,375 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,900.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.09 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UUUU

About Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.