Rathbones Group PLC Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 34.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.13 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

