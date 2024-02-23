Rathbones Group PLC Makes New Investment in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLXFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 70.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

