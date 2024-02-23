Rathbones Group PLC Makes New Investment in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 70.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

