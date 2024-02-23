Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 1,085 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,901,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.64, for a total transaction of $4,511,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,057,288.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $1,707,251.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,817 shares of company stock valued at $28,634,722 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $403.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.11. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $403.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

