Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 8,070 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $42.44.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.