Rathbones Group PLC Purchases Shares of 5,300 Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 153,432 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 191,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $82.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $77.68 and a 52-week high of $104.67.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.