Rathbones Group PLC Purchases Shares of 8,352 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 520.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.