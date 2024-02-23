Rathbones Group PLC Purchases Shares of 9,830 iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares India 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $803.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $50.82.
iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
