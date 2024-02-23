Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 298,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Comcast by 301.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

