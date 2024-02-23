Rathbones Group PLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,077,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $167.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $169.62.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.