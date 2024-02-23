Rathbones Group PLC Takes $674,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.