Rathbones Group PLC Takes $674,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What are earnings reports?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.