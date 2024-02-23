Rathbones Group PLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 352,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 60,177 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

