Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Raymond James worth $35,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 13.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $38,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Raymond James by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,829,000 after buying an additional 117,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Raymond James by 7.1% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $119.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average of $106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

