Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Raymond James by 661.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $118.46 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.23.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008 in the last 90 days. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

