Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RLAY stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.