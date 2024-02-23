Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Down to $199.73

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $199.73, but opened at $187.80. Repligen shares last traded at $198.30, with a volume of 185,706 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.66.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,077,000 after buying an additional 33,404 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,010,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,045,000 after buying an additional 208,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,594,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,558,000 after buying an additional 157,807 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

