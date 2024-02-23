Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as low as C$0.40. Reunion Gold shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 33,816 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Reunion Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reunion Gold Co. will post -0.0197561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

