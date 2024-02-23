RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.37

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.37 and traded as high as $19.30. RGC Resources shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 20,198 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RGCO. StockNews.com raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

RGC Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $189.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

Insider Transactions at RGC Resources

In other news, Director Robert B. Johnston acquired 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.78 per share, with a total value of $32,207.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,233.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,515 shares of company stock valued at $64,774. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RGC Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in RGC Resources by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RGC Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RGC Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

