Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

RYTM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58.

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $54,460.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $54,460.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

