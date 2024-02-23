Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 188,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 144,543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 113,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,983,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 120,901 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

