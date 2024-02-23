Rick C. Jackson Buys 2,990 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $17,521.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.86 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -36.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,364,000 after acquiring an additional 208,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,113,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,545,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 206,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,646,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after buying an additional 149,700 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFFN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

