Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 7,040 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,000 ($88.14) to GBX 7,040 ($88.64) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($76.81) to GBX 5,900 ($74.29) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($78.07) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,262.86 ($78.86).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,199 ($65.46) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,232 ($78.47). The stock has a market cap of £64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.43, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,539.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,272.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a GBX 203.77 ($2.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,987.70%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($69.97), for a total value of £214,944.76 ($270,643.11). 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

