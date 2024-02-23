Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Position Boosted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 8.0% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Rithm Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 11.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Rithm Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.